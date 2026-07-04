ABC Trading Recalls Squishy Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Water Bead Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The squishy toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the water beads inside the toys expand larger than permitted, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. If a water bead is ingested, it can pose ingestion, choking, and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death to a child.
About 37,000
Email ABC Trading at recallabc@gmail.com
Recall Details
This recall involves squishy dumpling and crazy squib ball toys. The squishy dumplings, model 3655, come in multiple translucent colors, containing glitter and water beads. The toys have a cartoon face and are packaged in a tan plastic container shaped like a bamboo steamer. “SQUISHY DUMPLING” is printed on the front of the removable package labeling. There are no markings on the product, other than the cartoon face. The crazy squib balls, model 3984, come in multiple translucent colors, containing glitter and water beads. The toys come individually wrapped in a white netting. “CRAZY SQUIB BALL” and “Squeeze it! Throw it!” are printed on the front of the package labeling.
Consumers should stop using the squishy toys immediately and contact ABC Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the squishy toys, throw the toy away and email a photo of the disposed toy to recallabc@gmail.com.
None reported
ABC Trading Inc., of Vernon, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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