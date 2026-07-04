Kobayashi Recalls Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately and contact Kobayashi for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to go to https://hothands.com/recall-notice-rechargeable and follow the instructions to obtain a claim number. Consumers will also be asked to destroy the product by writing in permanent marker “Recalled” and the claim number on the product, and to submit a photo showing the marked hand warmer, the product’s model number, and the four-digit batch number. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product with the lithium-ion battery, in accordance with applicable local and state hazardous waste regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.