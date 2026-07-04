Kobayashi Recalls Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery and electrical components in the recalled hand warmers can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.
About 77,000 (In addition, about 72 were sold in Canada)
Kobayashi at 866-534-9986 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Kobayashi5236@sedgwick.com, or online at https://hothands.com/recall-notice-rechargeable or https://hothands.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kobayashi’s HotHands-branded rechargeable hand warmers. The white with orange hand warmers were sold in packs of two warmers that can be magnetically joined together and include a charging cable. The hand warmers have a USB-C port to charge the built-in lithium-ion batteries in each unit. The adjustable-heat hand warmers have LED indicator lights on the hard plastic shell and come with a silicone lanyard. Model number “H163650” and the batch number are on the hand warmer’s underside, and the white HotHands logo is on the top and on the product packaging.
Only electric rechargeable hand warmers with the white HotHands logo are included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately and contact Kobayashi for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to go to https://hothands.com/recall-notice-rechargeable and follow the instructions to obtain a claim number. Consumers will also be asked to destroy the product by writing in permanent marker “Recalled” and the claim number on the product, and to submit a photo showing the marked hand warmer, the product’s model number, and the four-digit batch number. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product with the lithium-ion battery, in accordance with applicable local and state hazardous waste regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
None
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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