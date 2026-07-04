Bose Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs for S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ Bluetooth Speaker Systems Due to Risk of Injury from Fire and Overheating Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should remove the recalled battery packs installed in any S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker Systems and stop using the battery packs immediately. Once the battery pack is removed, consumers may continue to use their S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speakers while connected to AC power. Consumers will be asked to register and provide the affected battery pack’s serial number at http://www.bose.com/support/s1-battery-recall to receive a free replacement battery pack. For battery packs that are not installed in the speaker systems, consumers can simply view the serial number and provide that number to the website listed above. Consumers should dispose of the affected battery pack in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery pack in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery pack for disposal. Before taking your battery pack to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.