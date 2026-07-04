ZCK01 Recalls Kesyup Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability

The recalled mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.
About 48,405
ZCK01 by email at keysup123@163.com
Recall Details
This recall involves Kesyup-branded Mattresses. They are 12 inches thick and were sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. They have a white top and blue sides with blue trim. The mattresses were sold in compressed boxes. “Prototype ID: <PU-US>” is printed on a sewn-in white label on one side of the mattress.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact ZCK01 for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the mattress by writing in permanent marker “Recalled,” their name and the date on mattress’ top surface, and to email a photo of the destroyed mattress to keysup123@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local and/or state disposal procedures.
None Reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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