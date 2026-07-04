Yuyitop Recalls Aitjunz 8-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.
About 25,073
Aitjunz at 986-305-9671 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall.aitjunz@outlook.com or online at https://aitjunzrecall.pages.dev for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Aitjunz 8-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers come in black, white, brown, oak and cream. The dressers have eight drawers and are made from wood. They measure 15.55 inches wide, 55.11 inches long, 30.78 inches tall and weigh 129 pounds. SKU “LDQMFJ8D-BR,” “LDQMFJ8D-CM,” “LDQMFJ8D-WH,” “LDQMFJ8D-BK,” or “LDQMFJ8D-NA” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers will be asked to contact yuyitop at recall.aitjunz@outlook.com to receive a free retrofit kit containing counterweight blocks with installation instructions.
CPSC has received one report of a tip-over. No injuries have been reported.
Maizhe International Trade Co., Ltd., dba yuyitop, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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