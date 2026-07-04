Style Homeware Recalls Emerspring Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability

The recalled mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.
About 263
Style Homeware email at EmerspringMattressRecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Emerspring Mattresses. The mattresses are 12 inches thick and sold in queen size. They have a white top and white sides with a green trim. They were sold compressed in a box. “Prototype ID: <EMERS-12”>” and the manufacture date “6/2025” are printed on a sewn-in white label located on one side of the mattress.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Style Homeware to receive a free fitted cover to put over their mattress, which will bring the mattress into compliance with mandatory flammability standards.
None reported
Style Homeware, Inc., of Monrovia, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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