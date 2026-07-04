Xinan Home Recalls WinxMatrs Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability

The recalled mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.
About 792
Xinan Home by email at WinxMatrsMattressRecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves WinxMatrs-branded mattresses. The black mattresses are 10 inches thick and were sold in a twin size. They were sold compressed in a box. The size and the brand are printed on the mattress’ sewn-in labels.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Xinan Home for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the mattress by writing in permanent marker “RECALLED,” on the top surface of the mattress and on the mattress label and send photos of the marked mattress and of the label showing Xinan Home to WinxMatrsMattressRecall@outlook.com.
None reported
Huizhou Xiqijun Trading Co., Ltd, dba Xinan Home, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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