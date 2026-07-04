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Regfear Recalls BedsPick Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violate Mandatory Flammability Standard for Mattresses

  • Recalled BedsPick Mattress Prototype ID: AMGSW067
  • Recalled BedsPick Mattress - Prototype ID: AMGSW066
  • Recalled BedsPick Mattress Label with identifying information
  • Recalled BedsPick Mattress Label with identifying information
Name of Product:
BedsPick Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 17, 2026
Units:

About 818  

Consumer Contact

Regfear toll free at 800-614-1901 from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. ET Monday through Friday (except federal holidays) or email at BedsPickRecall@outlook.com for more information.

E-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of BedsPick branded Mattresses. The mattresses are 12 inches thick and sold in queen size. They have a white top and purple sides or a white top and gray sides and were sold compressed in a box. Prototype ID “AMGSW066” or “AMGSW067” and model numbers “SME004” or “AMG005197_12_Q_GLT” are printed on a sewn-in white label located on one side of the mattress.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Regfear for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the mattress, write in permanent marker “Recalled,” on the mattress’ top surface and email a photo of the destroyed mattress to BedsPickRecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product. The refund will be issued after Regfear receives photos and written confirmation of disposal. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2025 through May 2026 for between $140 to $200.
Retailer:

Regfear Ltd., of Raleigh, North Carolina   

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
26-781

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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