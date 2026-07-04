Branch Recalls Ergonomic Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The backrests of the chairs can detach, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
About 16,000 (In addition, about 180 were sold in Canada)
Branch by email at customersupport@branchfurniture.com or online at http://www.branchfurniture.com/recall or https://www.branchfurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” in the Support section at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves height-adjustable ergonomic chairs and only applies to chairs with backrest anchors that were incorrectly installed at the time of manufacture. The recalled chairs were manufactured between September 10, 2025 and April 22, 2026. The dates of manufacture can be found on the label located underneath the chair’s seat cushion. The following SKUs are included in the recall and are located on the side of the product packaging:
|Product Name
|SKU
|Ergonomic Chair – Black / Black Standard
|11-01-00-50-V5
|Ergonomic Chair – Black / Black KD Base
|11-01-00-50-V6
|Ergonomic Chair – Pebble / White Standard
|11-01-00-53-V5
|Ergonomic Chair – Pebble / White KD Base
|11-01-00-53-V6
|Ergonomic Chair – Black / White Standard
|11-01-00-40-V5
|Ergonomic Chair – Black / White KD Base
|11-01-00-40-V6
|Ergonomic Chair – Sand / White Standard
|11-01-00-51-V5
|Ergonomic Chair – Sand / White KD Base
|11-01-00-51-V6
|Ergonomic Chair – Graphite / White Standard
|11-01-00-54-V5
|Ergonomic Chair – Graphite / White KD Base
|11-01-00-54-V6
|Ergonomic Chair – Light Blue / White Standard
|11-01-00-43-V5
|Ergonomic Chair – Light Blue / White KD Base
|11-01-00-43-V6
|Ergonomic Chair – Poppy / White Standard
|11-01-00-55-V5
|Ergonomic Chair – Poppy / White KD Base
|11-01-00-55-V6
|Ergonomic Chair – Baltic / White Standard
|11-01-00-56-V5
|Ergonomic Chair – Baltic / White KD Base
|11-01-00-56-V6
Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and contact Branch for a free repair kit consisting of a replacement backrest, installation instructions, three bolts and an Allen key. Consumers will be provided with instructions on how to determine if their backrests are included in the recall and will be asked to submit photos of the manufacture label and removed backrest to obtain a repair kit. Branch is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Branch Furniture has received 11 reports of backrests detaching from the chairs. No injuries have been reported.
Bureau Office, Inc. dba Branch, of New York, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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