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FJTJBSI Recalls Six-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled FJTJBSI Six-drawer Dresser -sold in black and white
  • “LBS-XD-4-2-BLK-023” or “LBS-XD-4-2-WIT-024” is printed on a label on the packaging of the recalled FJTJBSI Six-drawer dresser.
Name of Product:
FJTJBSI Six-drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 10, 2026
Units:

About 9,000

Consumer Contact

FJTJBSI by email at FJTJBSIrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the FJTJBSI-branded wood dressers. The black or white dressers measure about 15.1 inches long, 27.6 inches wide and 42.2 inches high, and weigh 68 pounds. The dressers have six drawers with silver or black handles. “LBS-XD-4-2-BLK-023” or “LBS-XD-4-2-WIT-024” is printed on a label on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact FJTJBSI for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the dresser and send a photo of the marked dresser to FJTJBSIrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.    

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from November 2024 through July 2026 for about $170.
Retailer:

Fujian Laobosi Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd., dba FJTJBSI, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-764

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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