Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Loyoda Direct and Loyoda

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails also do not meet retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 2,200
Loyoda by email at support@loyoda.com
Recall Details
This recall involves Loyoda-branded adult portable bed rails. The bed rail comes in silver, measures 13.38 inches wide by 17.71 inches tall and can be extended to 20.47 inches tall. “Loyoda” and the model “FBL140202” are both printed on labels on the product. Only bed rails manufactured before December 15, 2025 are included in this recall. The manufacture date in YYYY-MM-DD format and model number are printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact Loyoda for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the black safety strap in half and write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower bed rails with a permanent marker, take a photo of the marked bed rail and email the photo to support@loyoda.com in order to receive a refund.
None reported.
Fangzhou Overseas Consulting Shenzhen Co., Ltd., doing business as Loyoda Direct, of China; and Shenzhen Taizai Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Loyoda, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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