Gizoon Direct Recalls Six-Drawer Double Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.
About 4,396
Gizoon Direct by email at office@gizoon.com, or online at https://gizoon.com/pages/gizoon-recall or https://gizoon.com and click "Recall" at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gizoon-branded six-drawer double wood dressers. They were sold in white and black, measure about 47.3 inches wide, 15.7 inches long, 31.5 inches tall and weigh about 88.2 pounds. “AP47-W” or “AP47-B” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Gizoon Direct for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker "RECALLED" on the top and all sides of the dresser send a photo of the marked dresser to office@gizoon.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported.
Airiva LLC, dba Gizoon Direct, of City of Industry, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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