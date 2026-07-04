 Skip to main content

Gizoon Direct Recalls Six-Drawer Double Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled Gizoon Six-drawer Double Dressers -sold in white and black
  • “AP47-W” or “AP47-B” is printed on the product packaging of the recalled Gizoon Six-Drawer Double Dressers.
Name of Product:
Gizoon Six-Drawer Double Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 03, 2026
Units:

About 4,396

Consumer Contact

Gizoon Direct by email at office@gizoon.com, or online at https://gizoon.com/pages/gizoon-recall or https://gizoon.com and click "Recall" at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gizoon-branded six-drawer double wood dressers. They were sold in white and black, measure about 47.3 inches wide, 15.7 inches long, 31.5 inches tall and weigh about 88.2 pounds. “AP47-W” or “AP47-B” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Gizoon Direct for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker "RECALLED" on the top and all sides of the dresser send a photo of the marked dresser to office@gizoon.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through August 2026 for between $138 and $171.
Retailer:

Airiva LLC, dba Gizoon Direct, of City of Industry, California 

Recall number:
26-736

Related Recalls

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product