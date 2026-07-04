Woodure Toddler Kitchen Step Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the front and back sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.
About 91,000
Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development at 844-687-1918 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or by email at woodure-service@hotmail.com, online at https://www.wwoodure.com/recall or https:///www.wwoodure.com click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Woodure-branded children’s tower kitchen step stools, models WD1764, WD1357, and WD1720. The tower stools were sold in plywood and measure 18 inches deep by 16.9 inches wide by 34.6 inches tall. The model number is engraved on the underside of the bottom step.
Consumers should stop using the recalled tower stools immediately and store them away from children. Contact Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development for a repair kit, which includes protective nets, stabilizing feet and installation instructions. The firm will mail the free repair kit directly to consumers.
Woodure has received 22 reports of instability or tip-overs, including 15 reported injuries with scrapes, cuts and bruises.
Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development Co. Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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