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TOMY Recalls Boon PIVOT Collapsible Toddler Tower Kitchen Step Stools Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Tip-Over and Fall Hazards

  • Recalled Boon PIVOT Toddler Tower Kitchen Step Stool (Gray)
  • Recalled Boon PIVOT Toddler Tower Kitchen Step Stool (White)
Name of Product:
Boon PIVOT Collapsible Toddler Tower Kitchen Step Stools
Hazard:

The recalled toddler towers can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over and fall hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

116,908 (In addition, about 2,033 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TOMY toll free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at cs@tomy.com or online at https://recall.tomy.com/pivot or https://us.tomy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Boon PIVOT Toddler Tower Kids Kitchen Step Stools. The metal and plastic tower stools were sold in gray and white and measure about 22 inches wide, 23 inches deep, and 35 inches tall. “boon” is visible along the top rail, and a warning label is visible along the side of the standing platform.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled tower stools immediately and store them away from children until repaired. Contact TOMY for a stabilizing repair part and installation instructions. The firm will mail the free repair parts directly to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries:

TOMY is aware of 11 reports involving the towers being unstable and shifting or leaning. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Target.com, Amazon.com and Babylist.com from January 2023 through June 2026 for around $150.
Importer(s):

TOMY International, Inc., of Oak Brook, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-620

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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