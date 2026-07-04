SDADI Kitchen Step Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Yiwushi Bihe Trading

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the front and back sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.
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Yiwushi Bihe Trading by email at john@SDADI.net
Recall Details
SDADI Kitchen Step Stools are wooden standing towers for kids. The towers were sold under model numbers LT05 and LT01 in gray, white, espresso, pink and natural wood colors, and measure about 35 inches high, 15 to 18 inches wide and 18 inches deep. The stools were manufactured in China.
Consumers should stop using the recalled tower stools immediately, store them away from children and contact Yiwushi Bihe Trading for a full refund.
Yiwushi Bihe is aware of eight reports of instability or tip-overs, including four reported injuries such as scrapes, cuts, and bruises.
Yiwushi Bihe Trading Co., Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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