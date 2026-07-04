Wade Logan Annyka 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Ningbo Jiangdong Peter International Trading

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 180
Ningbo Jiangdong Peter International Trading toll-free at 833-423-1158 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at annykarecall@yeah.net.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wade Logan Annyka 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers. The recalled dressers are made of fabric and a metal frame, and were sold in black, brown, gray, and white. The dresser has 9 fabric drawers, is 39.4 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 39.4 inches tall and weighs 33 pounds. The dressers have the SKU number and color printed on a label located on the outer packaging (e.g., “SKU: HD016GRY” and “COLOR: GRAY”).
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall immediately and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Ningbo Jiangdong Peter International Trading for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo to annykarecall@yeah.net demonstrating disposal of the product.
None reported
Ningbo Jiangdong Peter International Trading Co. Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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