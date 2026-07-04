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Mangohood Direct Kids Kitchen Standing Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin

  • Recalled Mangohood Kitchen Standing Tower (natural bamboo)
  • Recalled Mangohood Kitchen Standing Tower (gray)
  • Recalled Mangohood Kitchen Standing Tower (white)
Name of Product:
Mangohood Direct Kids Kitchen Standing Towers, Model LT003
Hazard:

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the front and back sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

105

Consumer Contact

Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin by email at mangohood2021@163.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mangohood Direct-branded children’s tower stools, model LT003. The tower stools were sold in natural bamboo, gray, and white, and measure about 35 inches tall by 16 inches wide and 18 inches deep.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled tower stools immediately and store them away from children until repaired. Contact Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin for repair parts, which include stabilizing feet and installation instructions. The firm will mail the repair parts directly to consumers free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from July 2025 through March 2026 for between $57 and $67.
Importer(s):

Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin Tech. Co., Ltd. dba Mangohood Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-655

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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