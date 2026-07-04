12-Drawer Fabric Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Romorgniz

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.
About 10,040
Romorgniz by email at Romorgnizrecall@outlook.com, or online at https://www.romorgniz.store/recall.html or https://www.romorgniz.store/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Romorgniz 12-Drawer Fabric Dressers. The recalled dressers come in white, brown, and black. The dressers have 12 fabric drawers and the frames are made of metal. They measure 11.8 inches wide by 31.7 inches tall by 55 inches long. Only orders placed before April 1, 2026, are part of this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall immediately and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Romorgniz for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo to Romorgnizrecall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product.
None reported
Baituo Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., dba Romorgniz, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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