 Skip to main content

HARPPA Recalls Nordi Toddler Tower Stools Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards

  • Recalled HARPPA Nordi Foldable Toddler Towers - model HANS0002
  • Recalled HARPPA Nordi Foldable Toddler Towers (model number HANS0002 on label under platform)
Name of Product:
Nordi Foldable Toddler Tower Stools
Hazard:

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the front and back sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

47,166 

Consumer Contact

HARPPA toll-free at 833-471-9321 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@harppababy.com, or https://harppababy.com/recall or https://harppababy.com/ and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information. 

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HARPPA’s Nordi foldable toddler towers. The tower stools are white, black and blue with natural wood color on the stool’s step, platform and safety bars. The tower stools measure about 18 inches deep, 18 inches wide and 38.6 inches tall. “MODEL No.: HANS0002” is printed on a label on the underside of the stool’s platform.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled stools immediately and store them away from children. Contact HARPPA for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of protective nets, stabilizing feet and installation instructions. 

Incidents/Injuries:

HARPPA has received three reports of tower stools collapsing or tipping over, resulting in two injuries including scrapes, cuts and bruises.

Sold Online At:
Harppababy.com and Amazon.com from September 2023 through June 2026 for about $130.
Importer(s):

HARPPA, Inc., of Denver, Colorado

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-651

Related Recalls

Recalled KAIFAM 5-Drawer Dressers (front)
5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by KAIFAM

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled EnHomee 15-Drawer 51" Dressers (front)
15-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Enhomee-Direct

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act. 

  

Recalled Hasuit 7-Drawer Dresser (front)
7-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon.com by Hasuit Direct

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Nimood Adult Portable Bed Rail (C3 Pro Model)
Nimood Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails, because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Furthermore, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product