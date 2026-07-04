HARPPA Recalls Nordi Toddler Tower Stools Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards

The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the front and back sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.
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HARPPA toll-free at 833-471-9321 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@harppababy.com, or https://harppababy.com/recall or https://harppababy.com/ and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves HARPPA’s Nordi foldable toddler towers. The tower stools are white, black and blue with natural wood color on the stool’s step, platform and safety bars. The tower stools measure about 18 inches deep, 18 inches wide and 38.6 inches tall. “MODEL No.: HANS0002” is printed on a label on the underside of the stool’s platform.
Consumers should stop using the recalled stools immediately and store them away from children. Contact HARPPA for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of protective nets, stabilizing feet and installation instructions.
HARPPA has received three reports of tower stools collapsing or tipping over, resulting in two injuries including scrapes, cuts and bruises.
HARPPA, Inc., of Denver, Colorado
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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