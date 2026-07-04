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5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by KAIFAM

  • Recalled KAIFAM 5-Drawer Dressers (front)
  • Recalled KAIFAM 5-Drawer Dressers (side)
  • Recalled KAIFAM 5-Drawer Dressers (back)
  • Recalled KAIFAM 5-Drawer Dressers packaging showing SKU
Name of Product:
KAIFAM 5-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

About 1,980

Consumer Contact

KAIFAM by email at KAIFAM_recall@outlook.com. 

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves KAIFAM 5-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers are made of metal and come in white and black. The dressers measure 15.7 inches wide, 31.5 inches long and 53.5 inches tall, and weigh 94.1 pounds. “SKU: N-YSXR0055B” and “Item: Steel Cabinet” are printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact KAIFAM for instructions on how to identify affected units and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the top, front, and sides of the dressers with a permanent marker and remove all five drawers. Consumers will be asked to email photos of the marked and disassembled dressers to KAIFAM_recall@outlook.com to receive a full refund.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2023 through June 2026 for about $180.
Retailer:

Luoyang Siqi Trading Co., Ltd., dba KAIFAM, of China 

Manufactured In:
China 
Recall number:
26-646

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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