Wnttmt Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by WURUI.BABY

The recalled infant walkers violate the mandatory standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step, posing a deadly fall hazard. In addition, the infant walkers have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
About 1,310
WURUI.BABY by email at wbabywalker-recall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wnttmt-branded infant walkers. The walkers are sold in gray with a white tray and round base. The walkers have eight-wheel assemblies and three adjustable levels. “Production Batch: 202509” is printed on a tracking label located under the seat.
Consumers should stop using the recalled infant walkers immediately and contact WURUI.BABY for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the walker, cut the fabric seat, write “Recalled” on the top of the tray in permanent marker and send a photo of the recalled infant walker to wbabywalker-recall@outlook.com.
None reported
Changsha Yuelu District Ruiwu E-Commerce Co., Ltd., dba WURUI.BABY, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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