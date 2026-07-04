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Winston Porter and Seeday 3-Drawer, 4-Drawer, and 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled Seeday 3-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled Seeday 3-Drawer Dresser (back)
  • Recalled Seeday 3-Drawer Dresser (side)
  • Model number on recalled Seeday 3-Drawer Dresser packaging
  • Recalled Seeday 4-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled Seeday 4-Drawer Dresser (back)
  • Recalled Seeday 4-Drawer Dresser (side)
  • Model Number on recalled Seeday 4-Drawer Dresser packaging
  • Recalled Winston Porter/Seeday 5-Drawer Dresser (front)
  • Recalled Winston Porter/Seeday 5-Drawer Dresser (side)
  • Recalled Winston Porter/Seeday 5-Drawer Dresser (back)
  • Model number on recalled Winston Porter/Seeday 5-Drawer Dresser packaging
Name of Product:
Winston Porter and Seeday 3-Drawer, 4-Drawer and 5-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 2,000 5-Drawer Dressers, 28 3-Drawer Dressers and 22 4-Drawer Dressers

Consumer Contact

Linyi Lingmoxuan and Seeday by email at Winstonporterseedayrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Winston Porter and Seeday 5-Drawer Dressers, and Seeday 3-Drawer Dressers and 4-Drawer Dressers. The dressers are made of wood with a white or black finish. Each drawer has two black metal knobs. The 3-Drawer Dresser measures 16.3 inches long, 30 inches wide, and 33.5 inches tall. The 4-Drawer Dresser measures 16.3 inches long, 29.5 inches wide and 34.6 inches tall. The 5-Drawer Dresser measures 16.3 inches long, 30 inches wide and 42 inches tall. The 3-Drawer dresser has model numbers DG-PB-0007 (white) or DG-PB-0013 (black) printed on the product packaging. The 4-Drawer dresser has model numbers DG-PB-0015 (white) or DG-PB-0016 (black) printed on the product packaging. The 5-Drawer dresser has model numbers DG-PB-0008 (white) or DG-PB-0014 (black) printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact Linyi Lingmoxuan and Seeday for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write the word "recalled" on the top and all sides of the dresser with a permanent marker and email a photo demonstrating disposal of the product to Winstonporterseedayrecall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

One report of a tip-over incident with a dresser that resulted in the injury of a 3-year-old child.

Sold At:
The 3-Drawer Dresser was sold on Amazon.com from February 2026 through June 2026 for about $110. The 4-Drawer Dresser was sold on Amazon.com from February 2026 through June 2026 for about $130. The 5-Drawer Dresser was sold on Wayfair.com and Amazon.com from May 2025 through January 2026 for between $70 and $160.
Retailers:

Linyi Lingmoxuan Technology Co., Ltd., of China and Shenzhen Xinmu Home Furnishing Trading Co., Ltd., dba Seeday, of China.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-663

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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