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Fitueyes Recalls Laziza Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled Laziza Dresser – dark brown
  • Recalled Laziza Dresser - white
  • Recalled Laziza Dresser – light brown
Name of Product:
Laziza Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 150

Consumer Contact

Fitueyes by email at lazizadresserrecall@s-homooi.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Laziza-branded 3-in-1 Dressers. The wooden dressers were sold in white, dark brown or light brown. Each dresser has three drawers, measures about 31.4 inches long, 15.4 inches wide, 31.9 inches high; and weighs 82 pounds. “Three Drawer Dresser,” model number WE11E5080Wx3-W or WE11E5081Rx3-W and batch number SME2025112805 or SME2025102401 are printed on a label on the back of the dresser.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Fitueyes for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write the word "recalled" on the top and all sides of the dresser with a permanent marker and to submit a photo to lazizadresserrecall@s-homooi.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Wayfair.com from March 2024 through April 2026 for about $870.
Importer(s):

Fitueyes, Inc., of City of Industry, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-676

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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