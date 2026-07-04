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Wichard Groupe North America Recalls Courant Spliced Kalimba Climbing Ropes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Courant Spliced Kalimba Climbing Rope (bubblegum color)
  • Tag on end of climbing rope (lollipop color) showing brand, part number, type and length
Name of Product:
Courant Spliced Kalimba Climbing Ropes
Hazard:

The spliced termination ends on the recalled ropes can fail unexpectedly, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 1,050

Consumer Contact

Wichard Groupe North America at 401-683-5055 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safety@wichardgroupe.us or online at https://www.wichardgroupe.us and click on “PRODUCT RECALL: Spliced Kalimba” at the top of the page or https://www.wichardgroupe.us/news/post/recall-spliced-kalimba and click on “Product Recall Form” to submit your claim information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Courant Spliced Kalimba climbing ropes with part numbers MH730JZC045 (45m length) lollipop color, MH730JZC050 (50m length), lollipop color MH730JZC060 (60m length) lollipop color, MH730MCC045 (45m length) bubblegum color, MH730MCC050 (50m length) bubblegum color, and MH730MCC060 (60m length) bubblegum color, as well as any additional spliced Kalimba ropes spliced under Courant splicing protocols prior to June 15, 2026. The ropes are designed for tree climbing and pruning and are commonly used by arborists. Each rope can be identified by the brand name, part number, type (diameter) and length listed on the tag attached to the rope ends.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ropes immediately and contact Wichard Groupe North America for a free replacement rope, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to complete the registration form at https://www.wichardgroupe.us/news/post/recall-spliced-kalimba to receive a pre-paid shipping label and instructions for returning the recalled product. Consumers will be offered one of two free replacement options; one with immediate availability and the other with availability beginning mid-September.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of splices failing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Vertical Supply Group, Arbsession, RBI Corporation and nationwide retailers from January 2023 through June 2026 for between $250 and $350.
Manufacturer(s):
Courant, of Angers, France
Importer(s):

Wichard Groupe North America, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Manufactured In:
France
Recall number:
26-675

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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