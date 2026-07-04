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Walmart Reannounces Recall of Mainstays Nine-Drawer Fabric Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Walmart Distributed Recalled Dressers Post-Recall; Sold to Consumers Through Liquidators

  • Recalled Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dresser
  • “Tracking/Lot #: HCV202601” and “Production Date: 01/2026” are printed on a label under the dressers’ top panel of the dresser
Name of Product:
Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 27, 2026
Units:

About 165,250 (About 165,000 of these dressers were previously recalled in May 2026)

Consumer Contact

Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mainstays-branded dressers. The fabric dressers have a black metal frame and nine brown or black fabric drawers with handles. The dressers measure about 40 inches long, 13.75 inches wide and 45 inches tall and weigh 32 pounds and were manufactured from September 2023 through December 2025. The Tracking/Lot and the manufacture date in MM/YYYY format are printed on a label under the dresser’s top panel of the dresser. “Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dresser” is printed on the product order receipt and packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the dressers’ drawers to any Walmart store and dispose of the dressers’ frame according to local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from September 2023 through March 2026 for about $80. Recalled dressers were sold to consumers post-recall through the following liquidators: OMG California Community, of Riverside, California; Threads of Fenton of Fenton, Michigan, Golden Cone Electronic, Inc., of Elkhart, Indiana; and ReturnPro, of Miami, Florida. This reannouncement is intended to alert consumers who purchased the dressers from the above liquidators that the dressers have been recalled because they pose tip-over and entrapment hazards.
Manufacturer(s):
Hop Thang Interior Wood Co. Ltd., of Vietnam
Retailer:

Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-726

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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