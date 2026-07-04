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DUMOS Nine-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled DUMOS Nine-Drawer Television Stand Dressers – sold in white, black, gray and brown
  • SKU WMEDX-FC-TVK9CDC-RT, WMEDX-FC-TVK9CDC-GY, WMEDX-FC-TVK9CDC-BK or WMEDX-FC-TVK9CDC-WT” is printed on a label attached to the product packaging of the recalled DUMOS television stand dressers
Name of Product:
DUMOS Nine-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 8,981

Consumer Contact

DUMOS toll-free at 877-820-7778 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at dumosdresserrecall@dumos.com or online at https://dumos.ehengjian.com/sys/recall or https://dumos.ehengjian.com/sys/home and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DUMOS Nine-Drawer Fabric Dressers. They were sold as television stand dressers in white, black, gray and brown, have a metal frame that measures about 13.4 inches wide, 47 inches long and 31.3 inches tall, and weigh 31.5 pounds. The dressers have LED lights and built-in power outlets and ports with an attached electrical cable. SKU WMEDX-FC-TVK9CDC-RT, WMEDX-FC-TVK9CDC-GY, WMEDX-FC-TVK9CDC-BK or WMEDX-FC-TVK9CDC-WT” is printed on a label attached to the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact DUMOS for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the dressers by cutting the drawers in half and writing in permanent marker “RECALLED”, and to send a photo of the destroyed dressers to dumosdresserrecall@dumos.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled products.” 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from December 2025 through June 2026 for about $54.
Manufacturer(s):
Jiangsu Jiayubo Furniture Co., Ltd., of China
Retailer:

Aosai Technology Ltd., dba DUMOS, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-690

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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