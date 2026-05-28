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Tzumi Electronics Recalls SLF Sauna Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Sauna Blanket
  • Recalled Sauna Blanket Controller
  • Controller With Serial Number Location
Name of Product:
SLF Sauna Blankets
Hazard:

The recalled sauna blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 28, 2026
Units:

About 3,600

Consumer Contact

Tzumi Electronics at 866-363-2237 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at saunablanketrecall@tzumi.com, or online at www.tzumi.com/recalls.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SLF Sauna Blankets, model number 30065TAR with serial number WF2236430065. The sauna blankets were sold in one size, measuring 70 inches long by 31 inches wide.  The sauna blankets are black with white accent handles and were sold with a control panel and wireless remote to adjust the time and temperature.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Sauna Blankets immediately and contact Tzumi Electronics for a replacement. Consumers should visit www.tzumi.com/recalls to confirm eligibility. If confirmed, unplug the sauna blanket, cut the power cord, write “Recalled” on the sauna blanket controller and submit photos showing the serial number and “Recalled” marking per the instructions at www.tzumi.com/recalls.

Incidents/Injuries:

Tzumi Electronics has received six reports of the products overheating, including five reports of minor property damage to furniture.

Sold At:
In-store at Target, Macy’s, and Snappy and online at Target.com from February 2025 through February 2026 for about $130.
Importer(s):

Tzumi Electronics of New York, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-511

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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