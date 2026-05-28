Giantex Recalls Giantex and Costway Portable Steam Saunas Due to Burn Hazard

The sauna’s steam diffuser can be positioned too close to a consumer’s body, allowing hot steam to come in contact with user, posing a burn hazard.
About 1,000
Giantex toll-free at 844-242-1885 anytime, email at support@giantex.com, or online at https://www.giantex.com/pages/product-recall-notice, or https://www.giantex.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Giantex and Costway branded portable steam saunas. The saunas were sold as part of a set that includes a folding chair, foot roller, felt mat and remote control. The portable saunas have a steam unit that connects to an enclosure via tubing. The enclosure has an opening for the user’s head to remain outside the enclosure. The enclosures were sold in black, copper, beige, blue, green and pink. The name “Giantex” or “Costway” is imprinted on the front of the enclosure. The model numbers and/or SKU are printed on the item packaging. The model numbers and SKUs are:
|Model Number
|SKU
|BA7635US-BK
|GT7635US-BABK
|BA7635US-CF
|GT7635US-BACF
|BA7635US-GR
|GT7635US-GR-BA
|BA7635US-NY
|GT7635US-BANY
|BA7733US-BK
|GT7733US-BK-AB
|BA7733US-CF
|GT7733US-CF-AB
|BA7733US-GR
|GT7733US-GR-AB
|BA7733US-PI
|GT7733US-PI-AB
|BA7579US-BK
|GT7579US-BK-BA
|BA7579US-CF
|GT7579US-CF-BA
|BA7579US-GR
|GT7579US-GR-BA
Consumers should stop using the portable steam sauna immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled portable steam sauna by cutting the cord to the steam unit after unplugging and submit a photograph of the destroyed product by email to support@giantex.com or online at https://www.giantex.com/pages/product-recall-notice.
Giantex has received nine reports of incidents involving the recalled saunas where consumers reported burns to their extremities, and one incident of a second-degree burn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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