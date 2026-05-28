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Giantex Recalls Giantex and Costway Portable Steam Saunas Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7635US-BK
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7635US-CF
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7635US-GR
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7635US-NY
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7733US-BK
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7733US-CF
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7733US-GR
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7733US-PI
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7579US-BK
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7579US-CF
  • Recalled Portable Steam Sauna with accessories, Model Number: BA7579US-GR
Name of Product:
Giantex and Costway 2-liter and 3-liter Portable Steam Saunas
Hazard:

The sauna’s steam diffuser can be positioned too close to a consumer’s body, allowing hot steam to come in contact with user, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 28, 2026
Units:

About 1,000

Consumer Contact

Giantex toll-free at 844-242-1885 anytime, email at support@giantex.com, or online at https://www.giantex.com/pages/product-recall-notice, or https://www.giantex.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Giantex and Costway branded portable steam saunas. The saunas were sold as part of a set that includes a folding chair, foot roller, felt mat and  remote control. The portable saunas have a steam unit that connects to an enclosure via tubing. The enclosure has an opening for the user’s head to remain outside the enclosure. The enclosures were sold in  black, copper, beige, blue, green and pink. The name “Giantex” or “Costway” is imprinted on the front of the enclosure. The model numbers and/or SKU are printed on the item packaging. The model numbers and SKUs are:  

                    Model Number                                     SKU                 
BA7635US-BK GT7635US-BABK 
BA7635US-CF GT7635US-BACF 
BA7635US-GR GT7635US-GR-BA 
BA7635US-NY GT7635US-BANY 
BA7733US-BK GT7733US-BK-AB 
BA7733US-CF GT7733US-CF-AB 
BA7733US-GR GT7733US-GR-AB 
BA7733US-PI GT7733US-PI-AB 
BA7579US-BK GT7579US-BK-BA 
BA7579US-CF GT7579US-CF-BA 
BA7579US-GR GT7579US-GR-BA 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the portable steam sauna immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled portable steam sauna by cutting the cord to the steam unit after unplugging and submit a photograph of the destroyed product by email to support@giantex.com or online at https://www.giantex.com/pages/product-recall-notice.

Incidents/Injuries:

Giantex has received nine reports of incidents involving the recalled saunas where consumers reported burns to their extremities, and one incident of a second-degree burn.

Sold At:
The recalled portable steam saunas were sold online at Amazon and Walmart from January 2023 through December 2025 for between $68 and $100.
Distributor(s):
Giantex Inc., of Ontario, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-506

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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