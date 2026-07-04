Trsmima Zipline Kits and Zipline Spring Brakes Recalled Due to Fall and Collision Hazards; Manufactured by Trsmima

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the TT Trsmima zipline kits and zipline spring brakes immediately and contact Trsmima for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to uninstall the zipline kits and destroy them by cutting the safety belt, seat rope and if included in their model, rachet strap, in half and then discarding all kit components, including the cable, spring brake, turnbuckle and trolley in the trash. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the stand-alone spring brakes in the trash. Consumers of the kits and stand-alone spring brakes will both be asked to send photo(s) of the destroyed and discarded products to the firm to receive a full refund.