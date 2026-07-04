Trsmima Zipline Kits and Zipline Spring Brakes Recalled Due to Fall and Collision Hazards; Manufactured by Trsmima

The zipline kit’s steel cable, turnbuckle and seat can detach or break during use, posing a fall hazard. The zipline spring brakes are not stiff enough to safely slow a rider down and the kit design does not include an emergency brake, posing collision and fall hazards.
About 60,720 zipline kits and about 19,120 sold-separately spring brakes
Trsmima by email at trsmimarecall2026@outlook.com, online at https://tt-trsmima.com/pages/product-recall-notice or at https://tt-trsmima.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TT Trsmima Zipline Kits and Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Zipline Spring Brakes. TT Trsmima zipline kits include components and instructions to install a 76- to 200-foot-long backyard zipline for use by both children and adults. Kit components include a cable, a turnbuckle or ratchet strap, a green or blue plastic seat, a waist belt or harness, a black or blue trolley, a spring brake and additional small hardware needed to complete the installation. Some of the zipline trolleys include the name “TT TRSMIMA” in white lettering and some of the plastic seats include a label stating in part, “Manufacturer Name: HuNanBoLuoDianZiShangWuYouXianGongSi.” The TT Trsmima Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Zipline Spring Brakes include black stoppers on each end, no labeling or instructions, and were sold as separate components for installation with the purchaser’s zipline.
Consumers should stop using the TT Trsmima zipline kits and zipline spring brakes immediately and contact Trsmima for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to uninstall the zipline kits and destroy them by cutting the safety belt, seat rope and if included in their model, rachet strap, in half and then discarding all kit components, including the cable, spring brake, turnbuckle and trolley in the trash. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the stand-alone spring brakes in the trash. Consumers of the kits and stand-alone spring brakes will both be asked to send photo(s) of the destroyed and discarded products to the firm to receive a full refund.
The Firm has received 21 reports of the turnbuckle, cable or seat included in the zipline kit breaking or detaching during use, resulting in consumer falls and at least eight injuries such as fractures, sprains, bruises and scratches. The Firm has received 19 reports of the spring brake in the kit or the sold-separately spring brakes failing to safely slow a rider down, resulting in consumers colliding with trees and/or falling, including at least 12 injuries such as fractures, concussions and abrasions.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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