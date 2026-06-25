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Shield Line Recalls MedPride Baby Oil Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled MedPride Baby Oil - Front
  • Recalled MedPride Baby Oil - Back
Name of Product:
MedPride Baby Oil
Hazard:

The baby oil contains low-viscosity hydrocarbons, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The baby oil’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or illness from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Additionally, petroleum distillates can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and/or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 25, 2026
Units:

About 8,420

Consumer Contact

Shield Line at 201-624-2332 from 9 a.m. to 4:30p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@shieldline.com, or online at https://www.shieldline.com/ and click “Recall” for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves MedPride Baby Oil bottles. The baby oil comes in a clear bottle with a pink cap and a white and pink front and back label. The front label bears the “MedPride” logo. The label contains “Baby Oil” in pink lettering, “Helps smooth, soften & moisturize skin”, and “Hypoallergenic” in blue lettering. The back label contains directions, warnings, and manufacturer information in blue lettering.

Remedy:

Consumers should secure the baby oil out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Shield Line for a refund. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the recalled product in the trash to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Various discount and medical supply stores primarily in the New York tri-state area, such as 1$ Zone and Yong Tai Discount and online at Amazon.com by HL Medical from November 2025 through March 2026 for about $8.
Distributor(s):
Shield Line LLC, of Branchburg, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
26-577

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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