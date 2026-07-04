SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Bear-Shaped Refrigerator Magnets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets

The recalled refrigerator magnets violate the mandatory standard for magnets because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children and can appeal to children or teens. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
4,640
SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at uscsteam@shein.com or online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list or https://us.shein.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bear-Shaped Decorative Refrigerator Magnets with the SKU sh2403211731230106 printed on the label of the packaging. The refrigerator magnets come in 10, 20 or 30 pieces with various colors and are sold packaged in small plastic bags.
Consumers should stop using the bear-shaped refrigerator magnets immediately, take them away from children and contact SHEIN for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to affirm they threw the recalled refrigerator magnets away.
None reported.
SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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