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Ritchey Design Recalls Carbon Bicycle Forks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Crash Hazards

  • Recalled Carbon Bicycle Fork with a crown hole
  • The location of the crown hole inside the bicycle fork (located above the front wheel)
  • Recalled Ritchey Carbon Fiber Bicycle Forks
  • The bicycle frame with recalled bike fork
Name of Product:
Ritchey Carbon Fiber Bicycle Forks
Hazard:

The alloy insert located in the front crown hole of the carbon fork can come loose, causing an accessory to fall off and land on the bikes front wheel, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall and crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 775

Consumer Contact

Ritchey Design toll-free at 800-748-2439 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at ritcheydesign@ritcheylogic.com or online at https://ritcheylogic.com/support/recall or https://ritcheylogic.com/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page to receive more information.  

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ritchey Carbon Fiber Bicycle Forks with a crown hole. The fork fits on the front of the bicycle to hold the front wheel in place. The fork is sold individually and with certain Ritchey bicycle framesets. The framesets were sold as Montebello (Hot sauce color), Septimer (Black & White color) and Outback (Aurora and Winter Sage color). The individual black carbon forks were sold as WCS Carbon Mountain Adventure Fork, WCS Carbon Brevet Road Fork, WCS Carbon Adventure Gravel Fork and WCS Carbon Tapered Adventure Gravel Fork. The brand name “Ritchey” is located on the fork.

Remedy:

Consumers are asked to stop using the bicycles equipped with the recalled fork immediately. Please inspect the front crown hole for any attached racks or accessories. The threaded hole located above the front wheel should be closed immediately. Consumers should register at https://ritcheylogic.com/support/recall to receive a free Ritchey Fork Crown Hole Closure Kit with instructions. All carbon bicycle forks with crown mounting holes are included in the recall.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the alloy insert in the crown hole coming loose. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Performance Bike, Chico CA, Adrenaline Bikes, Orange CA, Excel Sports Boulder, Boulder, CO and other bicycle retailers nationwide and on-line including ritcheylogic.com from July 2024 through June 2026 for between $660 and $700 (individual carbon bicycle fork) and between $1,760 and $3,500 (bike frames with carbon bicycle forks).
Importer(s):

Ritchey Design, of Reno, Neveda

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
26-696
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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