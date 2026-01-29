Primark Recalls The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Coloring Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard

The crayons in the coloring set have high levels of strontium and aluminum, and this may present a risk if ingested, posing a poisoning hazard if ingested by young children.
About 600
Primark at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go online to www.primark.com/recall or www.primark.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Primark The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Coloring Set, which included five coloring sheets and five glow-in-the-dark crayons in purple, yellow, pink, blue, and orange. The crayons are wrapped in black paper that read “GLOW IN THE DARK” with images of the head of Jack Skellington and snowflakes. The product code “0309401” is printed on the price tag located on the back of the packaging. “Primark” is printed on the top left corner on the front of the packaging and above the Mickey Mouse logo on the back of the packaging. The book measures about 11.5 x 8 inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Coloring Set and return it to a Primark store for a full refund in the form of the original payment.
None reported
Primark US Corp. of Boston, Massachusetts
