Peony Design Recalls Personalized Baby Bibs and Stroller Bags Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

The snap can detach from the recalled bibs and stroller bags, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard to young children.
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Peony Design by email at peonydesigncoshoppe@gmail.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Peony Design personalized handmade baby bibs and stroller bags. The bibs have scalloped edges, a snap closure, and personalized embroidery on the front. The bibs were sold in fabric designs of geese, strawberries, heart tulip, plaid checks, and floral print. The stroller bags were made in coordinating fabrics including heart tulip, plaid check, floral print, and Winnie the Pooh. Each stroller bag has two straps with snaps at the ends for attachment and is personalized with embroidery and a ruffle around the top edge.
Consumers should take the recalled baby bibs and stroller bags away from children immediately, stop using them, and contact Peony Design to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to discard the recalled baby bibs and stroller bags.
The firm received three reported incidents of a broken snap on a bib and a broken snap on two stroller bags. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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