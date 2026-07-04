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Panasonic Recalls Electric Toaster Ovens Due to Shock and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Panasonic Model No. NB-G200 Electric Toaster Oven
Name of Product:
Electric Toaster Ovens
Hazard:

The power cord insulation can be insufficient due to a protective fiberglass sleeve not covering it adequately, posing a risk of shock and/or fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

About 11,480 (In addition, about 2,184 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Panasonic toll-free at 888-943-2391 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Panasonic6895@sedgwick.com and online at shop.panasonic.com/toaster-oven-recall for more information.  

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Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Panasonic Electric Toaster Ovens, Model No. NB-G200. The Electric Toaster Ovens are stainless steel with the temperature knob located on the bottom. The brand name Panasonic is written on the front of the product. The Electric Toaster has six cooking menus with pre-set buttons, with a digital timer (up to 25 minutes) and temperature settings (250-Degree F to 500-Degree F). The model number is located on the name plate label on the back of the Electric Toaster Oven.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Electric Toaster Oven immediately and contact Panasonic for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been four consumer reports of tripped circuit breakers or outlets, and one report that the product stopped working. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Costco.com, Panasonic.com and other online platforms nationwide from October 2024 through April 2026 for about $170.
Manufacturer(s):
Panasonic Manufacturing (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, of Xiamen, Fujian, China
Importer(s):

Panasonic Corporation of North America, of Newark, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-618

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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