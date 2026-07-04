OCOOPA Direct Recalls 1.5 Million Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported; Imported by Shenzhen Street Cat Technology

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled hand warmers can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
About 1.5 million
OCOOPA Direct by email at ocooparecalls@ocoopa.cc or online at https://www.ocoopa.com/pages/product-recalls or www.ocoopa.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Shenzhen Street Cat Technology Co., Ltd., dba OCOOPA Direct, of China, are announcing the recall of OCOOPA Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery hand warmers. The lithium-ion battery in the recalled hand warmers can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
OCOOPA Direct has received 1,480 reports of hand warmers overheating, resulting in 15 fires and 350 burn injuries, including the death of an 83-year-old consumer in San José, California in February 2026.
This recall involves OCOOPA-branded rechargeable lithium-ion battery hand warmers, models UT3053, UT3056, ZLS-118, ZLS-118S, ZLS-118D, H01 and H01(PD.) The dual-sided, rechargeable hand warmers were sold in varying colors and designs, in packs of two warmers that can magnetically be joined and with a charging cable. The hand warmers have a USB-C port to charge the built-in lithium-ion batteries in each unit. The adjustable-heat hand warmers have LED indicator lights on the hard plastic shell and a silicone lanyard. “OCOOPA” is printed on the top of the hand warmers and on the product packaging. The model number and three-digit batch number are printed on the hand warmers’ underside.
About 1.5 million hand warmers were sold online at Amazon.com, Ocoopa.com, Ocoopa.net and Walmart.com from September 2018 through May 2026 for between $15 and $60. The products were manufactured in China.
Consumers should stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately and contact OCOOPA Direct for a full refund in the form of an OCOOPA gift card or the original form of payment. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the hand warmer and submit a photo showing that marking on the hand warmer, the model number and the product’s three-digit batch number to https://www.ocoopa.com/pages/product-recalls. Consumers should dispose of recalled products with the lithium-ion battery in accordance with applicable local and state hazardous waste regulations.
CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.
Consumers should stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately and contact OCOOPA Direct for a full refund in the form of an OCOOPA gift card or the original form of payment. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the hand warmer and submit a photo showing that marking on the hand warmer, the model number and the product’s three-digit batch number to https://www.ocoopa.com/pages/product-recalls. Consumers should dispose of recalled products with the lithium-ion battery in accordance with applicable local and state hazardous waste regulations.
Note: Do not throw this defective lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Defective lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this defective lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts defective lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
OCOOPA Direct has received 1,480 reports of hand warmers overheating, resulting in 15 fires and 350 burn injuries, including the death of an 83-year-old consumer in San José, California in February 2026.
Shenzhen Street Cat Technology Co., Ltd., dba OCOOPA Direct, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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