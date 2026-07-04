OCOOPA Direct Recalls 1.5 Million Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported; Imported by Shenzhen Street Cat Technology

Description:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Shenzhen Street Cat Technology Co., Ltd., dba OCOOPA Direct, of China, are announcing the recall of OCOOPA Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery hand warmers. The lithium-ion battery in the recalled hand warmers can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

OCOOPA Direct has received 1,480 reports of hand warmers overheating, resulting in 15 fires and 350 burn injuries, including the death of an 83-year-old consumer in San José, California in February 2026.

This recall involves OCOOPA-branded rechargeable lithium-ion battery hand warmers, models UT3053, UT3056, ZLS-118, ZLS-118S, ZLS-118D, H01 and H01(PD.) The dual-sided, rechargeable hand warmers were sold in varying colors and designs, in packs of two warmers that can magnetically be joined and with a charging cable. The hand warmers have a USB-C port to charge the built-in lithium-ion batteries in each unit. The adjustable-heat hand warmers have LED indicator lights on the hard plastic shell and a silicone lanyard. “OCOOPA” is printed on the top of the hand warmers and on the product packaging. The model number and three-digit batch number are printed on the hand warmers’ underside.

About 1.5 million hand warmers were sold online at Amazon.com, Ocoopa.com, Ocoopa.net and Walmart.com from September 2018 through May 2026 for between $15 and $60. The products were manufactured in China.

Consumers should stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately and contact OCOOPA Direct for a full refund in the form of an OCOOPA gift card or the original form of payment. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the hand warmer and submit a photo showing that marking on the hand warmer, the model number and the product’s three-digit batch number to https://www.ocoopa.com/pages/product-recalls . Consumers should dispose of recalled products with the lithium-ion battery in accordance with applicable local and state hazardous waste regulations.