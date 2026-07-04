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Heated Sherpa Throws and Blankets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon by OCTROT

  • Recalled OCTROT Blankets/Throws - solid colors
  • Recalled OCTROT Blankets/Throws – striped
  • Octrot and model number OCT-5060, OCT-5062, OCT-6248, OCT-7284 or OCT-8490 are printed on the product packaging of the recalled blankets and throws
  • The controller's cord on the recalled OCTROT blankets/throws have two or four small holes at the lower connection point
Name of Product:
OCTROT Electric Thows and Blankets
Hazard:

The electrical cord on the recalled throws and blankets can detach and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire, burn and shock hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

About 178,000

Consumer Contact

OCTROT toll-free at 800-928-1807 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at OctrotRecall@outlook.com or online at www.Octroct.com/recall for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves OCTROT-branded electrical throws and blankets. The sherpa, heated throws and blankets were sold in gray and yellow, white with gray, white with yellow, white with blue and white with red; and in five sizes: 50 inches by 62 inches, 50 inches by 60 inches, 62 inches by 84 inches, 64 inches by 84 inches and 84 inches by 90 inches. The throws and blankets have a white controller with five temperature settings. The controller's cord has two or four small holes at the lower connection point where it connects to the controller. The brand name and model number OCT-5060, OCT-5062, OCT-6248, OCT-7284 or OCT-8490 are printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled throws and blankets immediately and contact OCTROT for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the throws and blankets by unplugging the electrical cord and cutting it in half, and to send a photo of the destroyed product, showing the cut electrical cord, to OctrotRecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled products.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 555 reports of blankets or throws melting, sparking and smoking, resulting in 27 fires and 15 burn or electrical shock injuries.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2021 through December 2025 for between $40 and $60.
Retailer:

Hangzhouyuefangjiajuyongpinyouxiangongsi, dba OCTROT, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-652

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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