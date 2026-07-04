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Noerishia Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Hurzein

  • Recalled Noerishia Bed Rail (front view)
  • Recalled Noerishia Bed Rail (back view)
  • Recalled Noerishia Bed Rail (side view)
  • Product packaging with “Model: KDB-504B” and “Batch: SO2025111104”
Name of Product:
Noerishia Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

About 504

Consumer Contact

Hurzein by email at NoerishiaBedRailsRecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Noerishia adult portable bed rails. The bed rails come in black, measure 24 inches wide by 36 inches tall, are made of carbon steel, and weigh 8.4 pounds.  “Model: KDB-504B” and “Batch: SO2025111104” are printed on the product packaging. The Noerishia branding “Noerishia” and “Model: KDB-504B” are printed on the instruction manual. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact Hurzein for a refund. Consumers will be asked to cut off the grey foam handgrip padding and cut the securing straps in half to render them unusable, then take a photo of the destroyed bed rail and send it to NoerishiaBedRailsRecall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2026 through April 2026 for about $100.
Retailer:

Dongguan Shinneng Huizheng Network Technology Co., Ltd., dba Hurzein

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-627

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The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Additionally, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Moodooy Adult Portable Bed Rail
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The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails, because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Furthermore, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

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The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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