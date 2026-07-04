MNIENT Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Additionally, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.
About 330
Zhuzhoushizuisuanshangmaoyouxiangongsi by email at mnientrecall@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves MNIENT-branded adult portable bed rails, model LQX-110055. The recalled bed rails have a white frame with black foam rubber handle grips, a black fabric pouch, and measure about 13 inches wide by 39 inches high. The MNIENT brand name and model number are on the front of the product packaging and on the product label located on the black fabric pouch.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact Zhuzhoushizuisuanshangmaoyouxiangongsi for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the foam padding on the bed rail handle grips, take a photo of the destroyed bed rail and email the photo to mnientrecall@outlook.com.
None reported
Zhuzhoushizuisuanshangmaoyouxiangongsi, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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