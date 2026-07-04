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Moodooy Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Yuezhang

  • Recalled Moodooy Adult Portable Bed Rail
  • Moodooy brand name on the storage pocket
Name of Product:
Moodooy Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 09, 2026
Units:

About 228

Consumer Contact

YUEZHANG by email at Moodooy-recall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Moodooy-branded adult portable bed rail. The bed rail has a white frame with black trim and a black storage pocket. The brand name “Moodooy” and model “F311” are printed on the storage pocket. The bed rail is about 12-inches wide by about 21-inches-tall to about 23-inches-tall (when extended). 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact YUEZHANG for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the black safety strap in half, write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower bed rails with a permanent marker, take a photo of the marked bed rail with the buyer's name on a piece of paper, and email the photo to Moodooy-recall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com in February 2026 for about $38.
Retailer:

shenzhenshiyuezhangwangluokejiyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Yuezhang Network Technology Co., Ltd.), doing business as YUEZHANG, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-608

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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