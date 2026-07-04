Mommy’s Baby Lovely Deluxe Baby Doll Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban; Sold on Temu by TOYHW

The recalled doll playsets violate the small parts ban because the toys are for children under three years old and some of the accessories are small parts, posing a deadly choking hazard.
About 1,034
Recall Details
This recall involves Mommy’s Baby Lovely Deluxe Baby Doll Playset, model NEW319A. The recalled playset includes a baby doll, a toy stroller, and plastic accessories including a miniature potty, a baby bib, a pacifier, a plate, a spoon, two cups, two toothbrushes, two bottles of body wash, a bar of soap, and a soap dish. “Product Model: NEW319A” is printed on a sticker affixed to the front of the box.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children, and contact TOYHW for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the baby doll playset and email a photo of the disposed product to TOYHWRecall@163.com to receive a full refund.
None reported
Shantou Chenghai District Zhiwan Classroom Trading Co., doing business as TOYHW, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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