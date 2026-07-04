Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by Qabefy

The recalled mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.
About 774
Qabefy by email at Sixiang2023@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Qabefy-branded mattresses. They are 10 inches thick and were sold in twin sizes. They have a white top and black sides with orange trim. They were sold in a compressed box. “Item NO.: CD01101US” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Qabefy for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the mattress, by writing in permanent marker “Recalled,” their name and the current date on the mattress’ top surface, and to email a photo of the destroyed mattress to Sixiang2023@gmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
Guangzhoushi Jiatian Trading Co., Ltd, dba Qabefy, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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