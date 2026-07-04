Liuqibax Adult Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Luqiba

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 12,000
Luqiba by email at Liuqibax@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Liuqibax-branded adult portable bed rails, Model BR-11. The black or white bed rails measure about 30.5 inches wide by 40.5 inches tall and weigh 6 pounds. “LIUQIBAX” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Luqiba for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the bed rails by dismantling them, cutting off the safety strap and storage bag and writing in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails, and email a photo of the destroyed rails to Liuqibax@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
None reported
Changsha 678 Trading Co., Ltd., dba Luqiba, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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