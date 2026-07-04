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Liuqibax Adult Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Luqiba

  • Recalled Liuqibax Bed Rail
  • “LIUQIBAX” is printed on the recalled bed rail’s packaging. Recalled Liuqibax Bed Rail - packaging
Name of Product:
Liuqibax Adult Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 12,000

Consumer Contact

Luqiba by email at Liuqibax@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Liuqibax-branded adult portable bed rails, Model BR-11. The black or white bed rails measure about 30.5 inches wide by 40.5 inches tall and weigh 6 pounds. “LIUQIBAX” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Luqiba for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the bed rails by dismantling them, cutting off the safety strap and storage bag and writing in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails, and email a photo of the destroyed rails to Liuqibax@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from July 2024 through May 2026 for about $60.
Importer(s):

Changsha 678 Trading Co., Ltd., dba Luqiba, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-668

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The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails, because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Furthermore, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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