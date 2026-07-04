Magnetic Fidget Sliders Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys: Sold on Amazon by BUSOHA

The magnetic fidget sliders violate the mandatory standard for toys because they can liberate loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 2,186
BUSOHA at BUSHOHArecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves BUSOHA 6-pack Magnetic Fidget Slider Toys. Each slider comes in a two‑toned silicone casing, with one side in blue and the opposite side in grey, black, purple, dark blue, white, or green. Each color has a different texture. The silicone casing can be easily removed to expose the magnets. The front of the packaging has “MAGNETIC Fidget Slider Toys,” and all six sliders are visible through the front of the box.
Consumers should take the fidget sliders away from children, stop using them immediately and contact BUSOHA for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the fidget sliders and submit a photo of the disposed toys to BUSHOHArecall@outlook.com to receive a refund.
None reported
Shenzhen Yuejia Mei Maoyi Youxian Gongsi (Shenzhen Yuejia Mei Trading Co., Ltd.), doing business as BUSOHA, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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