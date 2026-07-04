Madewell Recalls Women’s Sweaters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Textiles

The recalled sweaters violate the mandatory standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death.
About 5,900
Madewell toll-free at 866-544-1937 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, email at 24-7@madewell.com, or online at www.madewell.com/c/product-recall/ or Madewell.com and click “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two styles of Madewell-branded Double V-Neck Pullover and V-Neck Cardigan women’s sweaters. The sweaters were sold with or without buttons in light blue and cream and in sizes XS through L. The sweaters have long sleeves and a V-neck. “Madewell” and the size are printed on the neck label and “Style #NT611” or “Style #NT612” and “HO24” on the sewn-in side seam label.
Consumers should stop using the recalled sweaters immediately and contact Madewell for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit. Consumers will be asked to destroy the sweaters by cutting them in half and send a photo of the destroyed sweater to 24-7@madewell.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
The firm has received one report of the sweater catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.
J. Crew Group, LLC of New York, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.