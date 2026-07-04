Little Loves & Co. Recalls Youth Clothing with Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard

The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to an entrapment hazard.
About 590
Little Loves & Co. at 206-659-8136 from Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at Littlelovesandco.recall@gmail.com or online at littlelovesandco.com/pages/recall or at littlelovesandco.com click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves youth daywear sets and boy short sets with waist drawstrings. The daywear sets were sold with a crew neck shirt and joggers. The boy short sets were sold with a short sleeve shirt and shorts. The products were sold in sizes 12/18 months through youth 9/10 and were sold in a variety of colors and collage style designs. The model number and date code are printed on the neck tag. The following model numbers and date codes are included in the recall:
|Style
|Model Number
|Date Code
|Daywear Set
|LLC110
|12/30/25
|Boy Shorts Set
|LLC012
|3/15/25
|Boy Shorts Set
|LLC013
|4/15/25
|Boy Shorts Set
|LLC111
|3/20/26
|Boy Shorts set
|LLC112
|4/20/26
Consumers should take the recalled clothing away from children immediately and contact Little Loves & Co. for a full refund after return of the product. Consumers should contact Little Loves & Co. to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the garment. Upon receipt, affected consumers will be issued a refund. If consumers would prefer to keep the garment, they should cut and remove the drawstring.
None reported
Little Loves & Co. LLC, of Olympia, Washington
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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