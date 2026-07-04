 Skip to main content

Little Loves & Co. Recalls Youth Clothing with Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard

  • Recalled Daywear Crew Neck and Joggers Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
  • Recalled Boy Shorts Set
Name of Product:
Little Loves & Co. Youth Clothing with Drawstrings
Hazard:

The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to an entrapment hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
August 27, 2026
Units:

About 590

Consumer Contact

Little Loves & Co. at 206-659-8136 from Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at Littlelovesandco.recall@gmail.com or online at littlelovesandco.com/pages/recall or at littlelovesandco.com click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves youth daywear sets and boy short sets with waist drawstrings. The daywear sets were sold with a crew neck shirt and joggers. The boy short sets were sold with a short sleeve shirt and shorts. The products were sold in sizes 12/18 months through youth 9/10 and were sold in a variety of colors and collage style designs. The model number and date code are printed on the neck tag. The following model numbers and date codes are included in the recall: 

                    Style                 Model Number                                    Date Code                 
Daywear Set LLC110 12/30/25 
Boy Shorts Set LLC012 3/15/25 
Boy Shorts Set LLC013 4/15/25 
Boy Shorts Set LLC111 3/20/26 
Boy Shorts set LLC112 4/20/26 
Remedy:

Consumers should take the recalled clothing away from children immediately and contact Little Loves & Co. for a full refund after return of the product. Consumers should contact Little Loves & Co. to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the garment. Upon receipt, affected consumers will be issued a refund. If consumers would prefer to keep the garment, they should cut and remove the drawstring.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Littlelovesandco.com and Whatnot.com from May 2025 through July 2026 for between $15 and $30.
Importer(s):

Little Loves & Co. LLC, of Olympia, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-724
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled Youth Sweatshirt After Drawstring Removal
Allura Imports Recalls Youth Sweatshirts with Bobcat Logo and Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation Hazard; Violates Federal Regulations for Children’s Upper Outerwear

The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children from strangulation. The sweatshirts are in violation of the federal regulations for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.

Recalled Lola + The Boys Candy Heart Tie Dye Set
Lola Plus The Boys Recalls Youth Clothing with Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation Hazard; Violates Federal Rule for Children’s Upper Outerwear

The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to the strangulation hazard. The clothes are in violation of the federal rule for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.

Recalled Grundens Youth Zenith 282 Jacket (navy)
Grundens Recalls Youth Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

A drawstring in the hood of the recalled jackets presents a substantial product hazard as it can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation. 

Recalled AFTCO Youth Solitude Jacket
AFTCO Recalls Youth Solitude Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

The drawstring in the hood of the recalled jackets can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to the strangulation hazard. The jackets are in violation of the federal regulations for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product