 Skip to main content

Joyin Expands Recall of Sloosh Dive Sticks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impalement; Violate Federal Dive Sticks Ban

  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Model 40041 (front of box)
  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Model 40041 (shown outside of box)
  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Model 40041 (back of box)
  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Model 40003
  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Model 40003 (back of box)
  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Model 16154
Name of Product:
Sloosh Dive Sticks, models 40041, 40003 and 16154
Hazard:

The recalled dive sticks violate the federal dive sticks ban because they exceeded the compress limit, posing an impalement hazard. In shallow water, children may fall or land on a dive stick, resulting in serious piercing injuries. Facial and eye injuries are also possible when children attempt to retrieve the sticks underwater.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

About 404,000 (Joyin previously recalled 254,000 dive sticks on June 11, 2026, which are included in the total of 404,000)

Consumer Contact

Joyin toll-free at 800-781-3067 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at support@joyin.com or online at www.joyin.com and click on “Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information. 

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves Sloosh dive sticks, contained in packages of Sloosh water toys, model 40041(previously recalled) and models 40003 and 16154. The model numbers 40041 and 40003 are printed on the back of the box of Sloosh water toys, next to the bar code, and on top of one end of the dive stick, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information. The model number 16154 is printed on the polybag above the barcode, and on top of one end of the dive stick, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information. 

The Sloosh water toys Model 40041 package contains 30 pieces, including five dive sticks. The Sloosh water toys Model 40003 package contains 18 pieces, including four dive sticks. Model 16154 is sold as a set of eight dive sticks, with no additional pieces.  

The recalled dive sticks come in various colors, are made of hard plastic and are cylinder-shaped. Each stick measures approximately 7-inches in length and about 1-inch or less in diameter. The dive sticks with models 40041 and 40003 are packaged in a box with other pool diving toys in the Sloosh water toys package. The dive sticks with model 40041 contained in the Sloosh water toys sold prior to October 23, 2025, are being recalled. The dive sticks with model numbers 40003 and 16154 sold prior to December 31, 2025, are being recalled. Consumers can continue to use the other items contained in the Sloosh water toys package.   

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dive sticks immediately, take them away from children and dispose of them. Consumers will be asked to take a photo of the disposed dive sticks in the trash and email it to Joyin at support@joyin.com. Once received, Joyin will send the consumer redesigned dive sticks that meet federal regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Model 40041 - sold on Amazon.com, Temu.com, Wayfair.com, Target.com and SHEIN.com from February 2019 through October 2025 for between $17 and $22. Model 40003 - sold on Amazon.com, Target.com and SHEIN.com from January 2017 through December 2025 for between $14 and $16. Model 16154 - sold on Amazon.com and Target.com from October 2023 through December 2025 for between $10 and $15.
Importer(s):

Joyin US Corp., of Chandler, Arizona

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-654

Related Recalls

Recalled Earthtec 7 3/8-inch Pool Drain Cover (front view)
Earthtec Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Manufactured by Tonyidea

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled BCD Models BT1380108ML / BT1380108XLXXL – Orange Trim
AQUALUNG Recalls Buoyancy Compensator Devices Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

The dump valve knob can get stuck when the recalled BCD is inflated, opening the dump valve which stops the BCD from fully inflating. This can result in a loss of buoyancy control and poses injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.

Recalled Angzhili 8-inch Drain Cover
Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Angzhili; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled ABS White Round Pool Main Drain Cover Replacement with Two Screws
Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act

泳池和浴池排水盖不符合《弗吉尼亚-格雷-贝克泳池和水疗安全法》(VGBA)关于羁绊保护的标准，对游泳者和洗浴者构成羁绊危害。

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product