Joyin Expands Recall of Sloosh Dive Sticks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impalement; Violate Federal Dive Sticks Ban

The recalled dive sticks violate the federal dive sticks ban because they exceeded the compress limit, posing an impalement hazard. In shallow water, children may fall or land on a dive stick, resulting in serious piercing injuries. Facial and eye injuries are also possible when children attempt to retrieve the sticks underwater.
About 404,000 (Joyin previously recalled 254,000 dive sticks on June 11, 2026, which are included in the total of 404,000)
Joyin toll-free at 800-781-3067 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at support@joyin.com or online at www.joyin.com and click on “Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves Sloosh dive sticks, contained in packages of Sloosh water toys, model 40041(previously recalled) and models 40003 and 16154. The model numbers 40041 and 40003 are printed on the back of the box of Sloosh water toys, next to the bar code, and on top of one end of the dive stick, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information. The model number 16154 is printed on the polybag above the barcode, and on top of one end of the dive stick, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information.
The Sloosh water toys Model 40041 package contains 30 pieces, including five dive sticks. The Sloosh water toys Model 40003 package contains 18 pieces, including four dive sticks. Model 16154 is sold as a set of eight dive sticks, with no additional pieces.
The recalled dive sticks come in various colors, are made of hard plastic and are cylinder-shaped. Each stick measures approximately 7-inches in length and about 1-inch or less in diameter. The dive sticks with models 40041 and 40003 are packaged in a box with other pool diving toys in the Sloosh water toys package. The dive sticks with model 40041 contained in the Sloosh water toys sold prior to October 23, 2025, are being recalled. The dive sticks with model numbers 40003 and 16154 sold prior to December 31, 2025, are being recalled. Consumers can continue to use the other items contained in the Sloosh water toys package.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dive sticks immediately, take them away from children and dispose of them. Consumers will be asked to take a photo of the disposed dive sticks in the trash and email it to Joyin at support@joyin.com. Once received, Joyin will send the consumer redesigned dive sticks that meet federal regulations.
None reported
Joyin US Corp., of Chandler, Arizona
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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