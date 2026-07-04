Joyin Expands Recall of Sloosh Dive Sticks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impalement; Violate Federal Dive Sticks Ban

Description:

This recall expansion involves Sloosh dive sticks, contained in packages of Sloosh water toys, model 40041( previously recalled ) and models 40003 and 16154. The model numbers 40041 and 40003 are printed on the back of the box of Sloosh water toys, next to the bar code, and on top of one end of the dive stick, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information. The model number 16154 is printed on the polybag above the barcode, and on top of one end of the dive stick, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information.

The Sloosh water toys Model 40041 package contains 30 pieces, including five dive sticks. The Sloosh water toys Model 40003 package contains 18 pieces, including four dive sticks. Model 16154 is sold as a set of eight dive sticks, with no additional pieces.

The recalled dive sticks come in various colors, are made of hard plastic and are cylinder-shaped. Each stick measures approximately 7-inches in length and about 1-inch or less in diameter. The dive sticks with models 40041 and 40003 are packaged in a box with other pool diving toys in the Sloosh water toys package. The dive sticks with model 40041 contained in the Sloosh water toys sold prior to October 23, 2025, are being recalled. The dive sticks with model numbers 40003 and 16154 sold prior to December 31, 2025, are being recalled. Consumers can continue to use the other items contained in the Sloosh water toys package.