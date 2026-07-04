Jobon Torch Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

The lighters violate the mandatory safety standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards. In addition, the lighters failed to meet the pre-market lighter submission requirement needed to demonstrate that the lighters feature child-resistant mechanisms and ensuring their safety and compliance with U.S. regulations.
13,200
Jobon Official Store by email at wzzhongbang@yeah.net
Recall Details
This recall involves Jobon butane torch lighters. The lighters have a side ignition trigger and hands-free operation lock. The lighters come in gray/brown, gold/black and camouflage print. “JOBON” is printed on the side of the lighter.
Consumers should stop using the recalled lighters immediately and contact Jobon Official Store for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write "RECALLED" in permanent marker on the lighter, submerge it in water in a bowl and send a photo of the marked and submerged lighter to wzzhongbang@yeah.net. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
None reported
Wenzhou Zhongbang Smoking Set Manufacturing Co., Ltd., doing business as Jobon Official Store, of China
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Jobon butane torch lighters. The lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Wenzhou Zhongbang Smoking Set Manufacturing Co., Ltd., doing business as Jobon Official Store, of China. Jobon Official Store has not agreed to recall these lighters or offer a remedy to consumers.
About 13,000 lighters were sold online at Amazon.com and about 150 lighters at Alibaba.com from April 2021 through September 2025 for about $20.
The lighters were sold in a gray/brown color combination and have a side ignition trigger and a hands-free operation lock. “JOBON” is printed on the side of the lighter. CPSC is aware the firm may have also sold similar lighters in a gold/black color combination and camouflage print.
These products were manufactured in China.
CPSC urges consumers to stop using the lighters immediately and dispose of them in accordance with local disposal requirements. Do not sell or give away these hazardous lighters.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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