Jobon Torch Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Jobon butane torch lighters. The lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Wenzhou Zhongbang Smoking Set Manufacturing Co., Ltd., doing business as Jobon Official Store, of China. Jobon Official Store has not agreed to recall these lighters or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 13,000 lighters were sold online at Amazon.com and about 150 lighters at Alibaba.com from April 2021 through September 2025 for about $20.

The lighters were sold in a gray/brown color combination and have a side ignition trigger and a hands-free operation lock. “JOBON” is printed on the side of the lighter. CPSC is aware the firm may have also sold similar lighters in a gold/black color combination and camouflage print.

These products were manufactured in China.