 Skip to main content

Hyperfuels Recalls Methanol and Ethanol Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning and Flame Jetting; Violates Multiple Federal Safety Standards

  • Recalled Hyperfuels Methanol Fuel Container
  • Recalled Hyperfuels Ethanol Fuel Container
Name of Product:
Hyperfuels Methanol and Ethanol Fuel Containers
Hazard:

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly flame jetting hazard. Furthermore, the methanol container is not child-resistant as required under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a risk of serious injury or death if the contents are swallowed by young children. The containers also do not comply with the labeling requirements of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
September 24, 2026
Units:

About 124

Consumer Contact

Hyperfuels at 833-496-5100 from 9 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at sales@hyperfuels.com or online at www.hyperfuels.com/pages/product-recall-information or www.Hyperfuels.com and click “Product Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hyperfuels ethanol and methanol fuel containers. The methanol container bears the Hyperfuels logo in red and associated phone number, the label bears “Methanol”, “Methanol, 3, UN1230, II”, and “Flammable Liquid” in black lettering. The ethanol container bears “E98”, “1 US Quart”, “Hyperfuels LLC” and associated phone number in black lettering.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the fuel containers immediately and contact Hyperfuels for a full refund or a replacement product. Consumers will be asked to destroy the fuel container by writing in permanent maker “RECALLED” on the product and to send a photo to sales@hyperfuels.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local and/or state disposal procedures. 

Note: Recalled methanol and ethanol fuel should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center or inquire about professional recycling points. Do not dispose of methanol or ethanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
The Asylum Automotive Store in Houston, Texas and online at Hyperfuels.com and Amazon.com from May 2024 through May 2026 for about $4.
Retailer:

Hyperfuels LLC, of Houston, Texas 

Manufactured In:
USA and Trinidad
Recall number:
26-790

Related Recalls

Recalled Sunnyside 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Portable Fuel Container (Front)
Sunnyside Corporation Recalls 1-K Kerosene Heater and Appliance Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire and Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers

The pre-filled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards of the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act because they lack flame mitigation devices, posing a deadly risk of flash fire and burn hazard.

Zimtown Portable Fuel Can 5.0 Gallon (Army Green)
Fastbuy Recalls Zimtown Portable Gas and Fuel Cans Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard and Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers

The fuel containers violate the requirement for closures under the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act because the closure is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burns and poisoning to children.

Recalled Roman Candles 8 Shot 3-Pack Firework Devices
Winco Fireworks International Recalls Roman Candles 8 Shot Fireworks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Explosion and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks can malfunction, and shots can blow out the side of the tube, posing a risk of serious injury from explosion and burn hazards.

Recalled Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake Firework Devices
Winco Fireworks International Recalls Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake Fireworks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Explosion and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks can tip over, posing a risk of serious injury from explosion and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product