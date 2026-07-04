Hyperfuels Recalls Methanol and Ethanol Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning and Flame Jetting; Violates Multiple Federal Safety Standards

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly flame jetting hazard. Furthermore, the methanol container is not child-resistant as required under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a risk of serious injury or death if the contents are swallowed by young children. The containers also do not comply with the labeling requirements of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.
About 124
Hyperfuels at 833-496-5100 from 9 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at sales@hyperfuels.com or online at www.hyperfuels.com/pages/product-recall-information or www.Hyperfuels.com and click “Product Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hyperfuels ethanol and methanol fuel containers. The methanol container bears the Hyperfuels logo in red and associated phone number, the label bears “Methanol”, “Methanol, 3, UN1230, II”, and “Flammable Liquid” in black lettering. The ethanol container bears “E98”, “1 US Quart”, “Hyperfuels LLC” and associated phone number in black lettering.
Consumers should stop using the fuel containers immediately and contact Hyperfuels for a full refund or a replacement product. Consumers will be asked to destroy the fuel container by writing in permanent maker “RECALLED” on the product and to send a photo to sales@hyperfuels.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local and/or state disposal procedures.
Note: Recalled methanol and ethanol fuel should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center or inquire about professional recycling points. Do not dispose of methanol or ethanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution.
None reported
Hyperfuels LLC, of Houston, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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