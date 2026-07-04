Hyperfuels Recalls Methanol and Ethanol Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning and Flame Jetting; Violates Multiple Federal Safety Standards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the fuel containers immediately and contact Hyperfuels for a full refund or a replacement product. Consumers will be asked to destroy the fuel container by writing in permanent maker “RECALLED” on the product and to send a photo to sales@hyperfuels.com . Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local and/or state disposal procedures.

Note: Recalled methanol and ethanol fuel should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center or inquire about professional recycling points. Do not dispose of methanol or ethanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution.