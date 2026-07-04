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Huish Outdoors Recalls Hollis Diving Regulators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning

  • Recalled Hollis 200LX Second Stage Diving Regulator
  • Location under the mouthpiece where serial number will be located
Name of Product:
Hollis 200LX Second Stage Diving Regulators
Hazard:

The regulator inlet tube can crack and break, posing a risk of serious injury or death from drowning.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

About 7,200 (In addition, about 370 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Huish Outdoors toll-free at 888-270-8595 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recalls@hollis.com, or online at www.hollis.com/blog/200lx-second-stage-voluntary-recall or at https://www.hollis.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hollis 200LX second stage diving regulators. The regulators are used for Scuba diving and are made of black and red plastic and metal. “200LX” and “Hollis” are engraved on top of the regulator. The product serial number is located under the mouthpiece. The following serial number ranges are included in this recall: 

Serial Number Ranges 
C3753 – C77735 
S73202 – S84427 
HA00001 – HA14873 
LX001698 – LX009896 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled diving regulators immediately and return their regulator to the nearest authorized Hollis dealer for a free repair. Consumers can visit www.hollis.com/dealer-locator/ to find their nearest authorized Hollis dealer. Consumers can also contact Huish Outdoors for instructions on how to obtain a prepaid shipping label and return the product by mail for a free repair.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Huish Outdoors has received 17 reports of the diving regulator inlet tube breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Diving supply stores nationwide from May 2017 through February 2026 for about $330.
Importer(s):

Huish Outdoors, LLC, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
26-624
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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